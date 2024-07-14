Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

The founder of the Church, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, explained during the walk in Abuja, that the long walk was to herald the church conference organised to deepen peace and unity in Nigeria.

She said that the conference with the theme, “Celebrating the Unity of the Holy Spirit: Celebrate the Comforter” would be held on July 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk began with a 7.7 km trek from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to Area 1.

From Area 1, the church members trekked for about 9.2 km to Eagle Square in Central Area before trekking for 7.3 km back to the national stadium.

Citing Psalm 133 and 1 Corinthians 12, Ajayi emphasised the importance of unity within the Christian community and humanity.

She urged all Christians to embrace one another in unity and love and stressed the need for people to love their neighbours as they would love themselves.

She condemned discrimination within the church, stressing the importance of inclusivity and diversity in Christendom.

“The only perfect church is in heaven. I, therefore, encourage believers to focus on the essence of Christ’s love rather than external appearances or denominational differences,” she said.

Ajayi further affirmed her love for Nigeria and expressed her unwavering faith in the country’s potential for greatness despite the current economic and security challenges.

She expressed confidence in the resilience of Nigerians to navigate through the challenges and emerge victorious in the long run.

She, however, urged Nigerians to remain patient and united, trusting that the country’s situation would improve in no distant time.

The spiritual leader equally called for collective efforts and prayers for the nation and its leaders, stressing that “Rome was not built in a day.”

“We will continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu, for his family, and this great country for divine blessings and a better future."