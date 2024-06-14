ADVERTISEMENT
Visit hospital early to prevent cholera death - Health professional urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Apex Nurse advised the Lagos State residents to take advantage of the State Health Insurance scheme tagged "Ilera Eko" to access healthcare at a very subsidised rate.

Olotu made the call at a three-day programme and medical outreach organised by the Nursing Department of the hospital to mark the 2024 International Nurses Week.

She noted that there had been increased cases of cholera at Oworu, in Kosofe LCDA, and urged residents of the area to maintain good hygiene and keep their environment clean.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Ministry of Health on June 12, in a statement, called for vigilance and precaution to prevent the potential spread of cholera in the state.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the state’s Commissioner for Health, in the statement, disclosed that Lagos recorded five deaths from 60 cholera cases within 48 hours.

Olotu said that there was a high rate of cholera, especially in Oworu which is under Kosofe.

“We’re creating awareness by telling the people to be conscious of it, to avoid self-medication, maintain personal hygiene and desist from buying public food from unclean environment,” she said.

She advised them to desist from drinking contaminated water by ensuring that water from where they defecated did not mix with the water they were drinking or using to cook.

“If a person is vomiting or stooling frequently, you should not hesitate to refer the person to hospital on time because people are dying as a result of cholera,” she said.

Olotu said that the medical outreach was part of activities to celebrate International Nurses Week by giving back to the community through health and sensitise them on the cholera outbreak.

She said no fewer than 200 people who benefited from the outreach were tested for free blood sugar levels, and blood pressure and were given various drugs relating to their ailments.

The Apex Nurse advised the Lagos State residents to take advantage of the State Health Insurance scheme tagged “Ilera Eko” to access healthcare at a very subsidised rate.

“We observed that a lot of people don’t go for medical check-ups and treatment and that is why we are here to check their BP and Sugar levels as well as providing drugs for them.

“We appreciate the effort of Lagos State Government to the health sector, but we also implore the government to subsidize more for the aged and retirees on the Ilera Eko health scheme”, she said.

Also, Mrs Jibike Olasheni, Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Operating Theatre Department of the hospital, said the International Nurses Week was an avenue to celebrate nurses for their contribution to health.

“ We commenced this programme in the hospital grounds with physical fitness and exercise to create awareness.

“This was followed by a scientific workshop which focused on ‘report writing’ and ‘ethical principles in nursing’ to educate the younger nurses,” she said.

