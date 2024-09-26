Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

Dr Moses Ekuma, the state’s Commissioner for Health, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki. Ekuma said that the outbreak reported on September 23, had claimed the life of a nursing mother, leaving behind her nine-month-old baby.

The Commissioner said that about 20 other affected persons were responding to treatment in the hospital. He commended Gov. Francis Nwifuru for approving funds for the procurement of medical commodities to tackle the outbreak.

Ekuma listed treatment centres in the area including Iziogo Health Centre, Sudan Mission, Onuenyim and Ndibokote village. He advised the people to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

