ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay

Adekunle Agbetiloye

A Chinese investment group has finalized plans to sell two residential properties it seized from the country on eBay.

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay
Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay
  • Chinese investment group plans to sell two residential properties seized from Nigeria on eBay to recover $70 million in arbitration awards.
  • The seized properties are located in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
  • The case stemmed from a dispute between Zhongshang and Ogun State, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

A Chinese investment group, aiming to recover up to $70 million in arbitration awards from Nigeria, has finalized plans to sell two residential properties it seized from the country on the global online marketplace eBay, sources familiar with the arrangement informed Peoples Gazette.

This latest development comes shortly after Zhongshang Fucheng Industrial Investment Ltd secured a court judgment in France authorizing the seizure of three Nigerian presidential planes.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 most corrupt African countries heading into 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The company seized two buildings tied to the Nigerian government in Liverpool, United Kingdom, in June 2024, following Nigeria's failure to comply with an arbitration ruling issued in 2021.

The properties, located at 15 Aigburth Hall Road and Beech Lodge, 49 Calderstones Road in Liverpool, were seized following a December 2021 British court order.

This ruling empowered Zhongshang executives to confiscate Nigerian assets in the UK to recover the $70 million judgment, which remained unpaid as of August 20, 2024, with a two per cent monthly interest accruing on the outstanding amount.

Zhongshang was awarded $55,675,000 plus interest of $9,400,000 and costs of £2,864,445 as of the date of the arbitration verdict on March 26, 2021, court documents said.

The case stemmed from a dispute between Zhongshang and Ogun State. The firm said the state violated a 2001 trade treaty between Nigeria and China when its rights to a free trade zone were rescinded in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company brought Nigeria before a UK arbitration panel in 2018, accusing the country of using federal agencies, including the police, immigration, and the export processing authority, at the behest of Ogun State without following due process.

DON'T MISS THIS: UK court grants Nigeria £20 million in P&ID case triumph

According to court documents, two Zhongshang executives were expelled from Nigeria between mid and late 2016, with one of them allegedly detained and tortured by the police.

Several European courts have already issued enforcement orders in the UK, Belgium, France, and other countries, allowing Nigerian-owned jets and other assets to be tracked and seized.

Meanwhile, an appellate panel in the United States recently declined to extend sovereign immunity protection to Nigeria, facilitating Zhongshang’s continued efforts to recover the $70 million owed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A consultant working with Zhongshang said the company has been working to put the two Liverpool houses up for sale, including on eBay, where the source said up to $2.2 million would be asked for both.

The company is also reportedly preparing to claim Nigeria’s £20 million P&ID award in the UK.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay

Chinese investors seize Nigeria’s guest houses in Liverpool, plan to sell them on eBay

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

The Kano State Government took legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion. [Facebook]

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA