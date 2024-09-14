Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

The ambassador stated this on Friday in Abuja during a news conference to discuss the outcomes of the visit and the President’s participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He said that he would play an active role alongside various sectors toward actualising the agreements to bring the envisioned projects to fruition.

Yu said that he was part of the relevant government departments of China and Nigeria, who signed a total of 13 cooperation documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the documents cover areas such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation planning, and the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

Other areas, he said, included economic growth, human resources, application of the Beidou Satellite Navigation System, export of peanuts to China, and media exchanges.

“Among them, one bilateral cooperation document covers around 19 projects that China and Nigeria are cooperating and intend to cooperate with.

“In addition, multiple cooperation agreements were signed between relevant departments, state governments and Chinese companies during the visit.

“We believe that these documents reflect the thriving cooperation between our two countries and the bright prospects of China-Nigeria cooperation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese envoy also underscored the need to diligently follow through with the signed agreements to ensure that the commitments were translated into tangible outcomes.

The Director, Centre for China Studies in Nigeria, Charles Onunaiju, said that Nigeria was committed to leveraging its institutional mechanisms to oversee the sustainable implementation of the agreements.

Onunaiju added that such institutional mechanisms included the newly formed Office of the President on Policy Coordination.