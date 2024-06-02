Children with disabilities not demonic – Social worker

Olamijulo appealed to a special Children’s Day party organised by Smart Innovation and Creativity for children with disabilities and other children on Saturday in Ibadan.

She said that the special children’s day party was aimed at bridging the gap between the privileged, the less privileged, and the differently abled children in society.

“Regrettably, some parents are being deceived by clerics in places of worship that children with disabilities are demonic.

“Slow development in some of these sets of children are at times medical issues which can be resolved with time. Some of these children can perform better than others when they have opportunities because there is ability in every disability.

“Unfortunately, on children’s day and special occasions, people don’t invite these special children. Some of them have never gone out, their parents hide them in the house because they see them as negative crosses from God that they have to manage.

“We have been doing this for the past 10 years in Lagos and other cities in Nigeria.

“We want these children to be able to relate freely in society without discrimination, they need relationships, friendship and care. We must invest in them and we must not let them down.

“Our target is to establish a craft and vocational school for the special children before we mark the 20th anniversary to discover, train and nurture talents in them,“ she said.

In the same vein, the Secretary, Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter, Eniola Adeaga, charged well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the future of children with disabilities.

She lauded smart innovation and creativity for making children with disabilities relevant.