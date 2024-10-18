Centre destroys over 2,400 illicit weapons in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the small arms and light weapons were those retrieved from criminals by the various security agencies in the country.

The Director General of the centre, retired DIG of Police, Johnson Kokumo, shortly before the destruction disclosed that 2,400 small arms and light weapons would be destroyed.

He said the weapons comprised a mix of unserviceable, decommissioned, and recovered arms that had been mopped up by security agencies across the country.

He added that the centre by their destruction would permanently be removing them from circulation and reducing the risk the weapons posed to communities.

He also said that the exercise would send a clear message that Nigeria would not tolerate the illegal trafficking and possession of small arms and light weapons.

According to him, it is also important to state that the National Centre has in its custody some recovered/captured illicit SALW still undergoing tracing as well as investigations and legal processes.

“These include the illicit weapons handed over to the Centre by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“These weapons categories would be destroyed upon completion of the proceedings during subsequent routine destruction exercises.

“This occasion not only marks a significant step in our ongoing fight against the proliferation of illicit SALW in Nigeria but also serves as a clear testament to the Federal Government’s determination to safeguard national security and foster peace across the nation and the West African sub-region.

“We will all be witnessing the destruction of more than 2,400 illicit weapons, comprising a mix of unserviceable, decommissioned, and recovered arms.”

Kokumo said the destruction exercise had tangible security implications, adding that the first phase involved burning weapons to destroy the wooden and plastic parts.

“The second phase, which involves smelting the remaining metal components, will take place at a Steel Mill.

According to him, these actions will ensure that these weapons are permanently eliminated from our society.

“This exercise is in line with the provisions of Article 17 of the ECOWAS Convention on small arms and light weapons as well as the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in SALW.

“These frameworks underscore the importance of transparent documentation and the responsible disposal of recovered arms, ensuring that they do not find their way back into the hands of criminal elements."