Celebrating the Heart of Education: Indomie honors teachers at its 14th annual seminar

Teachers are more than just instructors; they’re guides, mentors, and the backbone of our society’s future.

This year, in a celebration of their role, Dufil Prima Foods—the beloved makers of Indomie—hosted its 14th Annual Teachers’ Seminar under the inspiring theme "Reinventing the Classroom Through Digital Literacy." It was a powerful day filled with gratitude, shared insights, and lively moments that celebrated Nigeria’s educators for all they are and all they do.

Held on October 26, 2024, this year’s seminar was a landmark event. Over 500 teachers attended—an impressive turnout that set a record and made the energy in the room nothing short of electric! Teachers from every corner of Nigeria gathered, not just to learn but to be appreciated, uplifted, and encouraged.

Embracing Digital Literacy

The seminar’s theme, “Reinventing the Classroom Through Digital Literacy,” sparked thoughtful discussions and empowering ideas. Four incredible speakers took the stage, sharing insights and advice to help teachers tackle the digital challenges of today’s classrooms.

Obiora Ngwu, a Senior IT Business Analyst, and Miriam Wokocha, a digital technology consultant and motivational speaker, led a powerful joint session on “Understanding the Role of Digital Literacy in Modern Education.”

They delved into how AI and digital tools can transform classrooms into safer, more efficient spaces for learning. They encouraged teachers to embrace these tools, highlighting how technology can make teaching easier and more impactful for both educators and students alike.

Adding an honor to the event, Mrs. Onatoye Buriamoh Kemi, the distinguished Director of Education for Science and Technology at the Ministry of Education, attended to express her respect and pride for Nigeria’s teachers. She spoke with warmth and gratitude, acknowledging teachers as a foundation of society. “With or without titles, teachers are special. They should keep valuing themselves, expanding their knowledge, and guiding future generations in this digital age.”

And adding his heartfelt touch, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, Dufil Prima Foods’ General Manager of Corporate Communications, expressed Indomie’s commitment to uplifting Nigeria’s teachers year after year. His words resounded with purpose: “For 14 years, we have been on this journey together, and it’s our promise to keep honoring teachers and supporting their growth.”

Testimonials and Priceless Moments

One of the most powerful moments of the event came when Indomie presented a stirring video, capturing a social experiment that revealed the silent strength of teachers. In the video, a teacher was placed in a room among titled professionals—doctors, chefs, lawyers—and participants were asked to rate which was the most important and least important profession. Many pointed to the titled professionals as “most important,” while marking the woman without a title—the teacher—as “least important.” When Indomie revealed that the teacher in the room had, in fact, taught all those titled professionals, an audible gasp of recognition spread through the crowd.

This video moved the teachers present, many of whom were left teary-eyed by the powerful message. “At some point, I was teary because this truly recognizes the value of being a teacher,” shared one educator. Another added, “It makes me feel priceless, and today I am proud to say I am an educator.” Indomie’s message was clear: the work of a teacher is immeasurable and priceless.

A Commitment to Teachers—Today and Always

The seminar was not just about learning and inspiration—it was a day of joy, laughter, and community. Indomie prepared delicious, hot noodles for everyone at the event, filling the hall with warm, savory aromas that delighted the attendees.

To add to the excitement, top-performing teachers (Nkiruka Afube, Okeke Alexander, Oluwapelumi Ademusayo, Bridget Bernard, and Adeola Damilare) from the nationwide online quiz received special awards, which further showed Indomie Noodles’ recognition for their dedication and hard work.