Cattle breeders praise Tinubu for establishing Ministry of Livestock Development

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new ministry is expected to create qualitative and productive jobs across the livestock value chain to improve the Nigerian economy.

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

The President of the association, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, who stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the creation of the ministry would unlock the trillion naira livestock economy.

He also said that the ministry would create qualitative and productive jobs across the livestock value chain to improve the Nigerian economy.

“With this development, MACBAN believes, the hope of the Nigerian pastoralists is now achieved under the Renew Hope Agenda.

“The promise made by President Tinubu, to raise the productive capacity of Nigerian agriculture to ensure food security is being fulfilled.

“We as an association had for years been agitating tooth and nail to actulise the creation of a stand-alone ministry to modernise livestock production system in line with global best practices,” he said.

Othman-Ngelzarma pleged support to the federal government to turn livestock production into a foreign exchange earner, and reduce the farmer/ herder conflicts and its related security challenges.

According to him, Nigerian pastoralists appreciate this historic development, adding that they would reciprocate the gesture.

“On behalf of the Chairman and members Board of Trustees of MACBAN, his Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and entire members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria across the nation heartily congratulate the President and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed forces for this wonderful development.”

It will be recalled that President Tinubu on Tuesday announced the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

The president made the declaration during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the committee, announced Prof. Attahiru Jega as the deputy or Co-chair of the committee.

“When you have a great opportunity like this, why should Nigeria continue in conflict with the caliber of the people here?

“This presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a separate ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development. We will develop the economy, and give people the opportunity to excel.

“Our vet doctors can give us the necessary opportunity to rear, crossbreed, and stop the wanton killings, even animal feeds is a huge economy,” Tinubu said.

Present at the inauguration were Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

