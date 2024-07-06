Catholic Church asks govt to end pilgrimage subsidy

The JDPC Director, Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

JDPC is the social arm of the Catholic Church.

The Federal Government subsidised the just-concluded 2024 Hajj with N90 billion.

Anoliefo said that the sum could be channelled into healthcare, education, pipe-borne water supply and social security.

According to the JDPC director, pilgrimage is a spiritual retreat and a personal concern which connotes sacrifice and perseverance.

“Ploughing the nation’s scarce resources to service few individuals should be stopped.