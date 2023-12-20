ADVERTISEMENT
Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, Nigeria often referred to as the cultural hub of Africa, has long been a favourite destination for international artists.

Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour during festive season [NAN]
Canadian DJ storms Lagos, set to embark on African tour during festive season [NAN]

Dr Monica Eimunjeze, Executive Director, BAROQUE Works Studios, and official promoter of DJ Power in Nigeria and across Africa, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Eimunjeze said that the tour is expected to not only entertain but also foster cultural exchange and collaboration between local and international artists.

She said that the disc jockey would embark on an African tour, with Nigeria being one of the key destinations.

She described the DJ as a cultivated global musical circus that reflects the diverse nature of his work.

“The highly anticipated tour will see DJ Power perform in various cities across the continent, spreading his unique blend of music and entertainment.

“DJ Power, known for his electrifying performances and ability to captivate audiences, has gained a massive following worldwide.

“His infectious beats and seamless mixing skills have earned him accolades and recognition from industry peers and fans alike.

“With a diverse range of musical genres under his belt, DJ Power promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to Nigerian music enthusiasts.

“With a career that spans continents and cultures, DJ Power has been opportune to meet international music luminaries.

“From the infectious grooves of SL to the dashing presence of Sean Paul, the lyrical genius of Vybz Kartel, the beats of Walshy Fire from Major Lazer, the Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, and the Soca Monarch, Machel Montano.

“DJ Power’s distinctive productions have not merely floated on the airwaves but have been embraced by critics and audiences alike.

“With accolades from venerable institutions like The New York Times, Complex, and The Fader, he has etched his name onto the musical map and created an electric fusion of electronic and urban music,” Eimunjeze said.

According to her, Nigeria often referred to as the cultural hub of Africa, has long been a favourite destination for international artists.

She said that the country’s vibrant music scene and enthusiastic audience make it an ideal place for DJ Power to showcase his talents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

