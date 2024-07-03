ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN embarks on 5-day prayer session low rainfall in Gombe State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The secretary also called on CAN leadership at the local government levels to mobilise Christians and offer prayers in their various Councils.

CAN embarks on 5-day prayer session low rainfall in Gombe State
CAN embarks on 5-day prayer session low rainfall in Gombe State

Recommended articles

Pastor Solomon Ayanwole, the state’s secretary of CAN stated this in an audio message made available to churches and monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the state.

Ayanwole said that the call became imperative given the low rainfall which could have a serious impact on agriculture and food security in the state.

The message reads: “We wish to call on all denominations and churches in Gombe State to assemble and pray for God’s intervention over the shortage of rainfall in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The prayer is scheduled to take place from Wednesday to Sunday in our various denominations and church services,” he said.

The secretary also called on CAN leadership at the local government levels to mobilise Christians and offer prayers in their various Councils.

“We pray that God shall answer our prayers through Jesus Christ, Amen,” he said.

NAN reports Mr Banyula Hala, the chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Gombe State chapter, had on June 24 in a statement decried the low rainfall in the state.

Hala attributed the situation to the effects of climate change which had become a cause for serious concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the situation might negatively impact productivity in this year’s wet cropping season, hence appealed to farmers to seek divine intervention through prayers.

“The low rainfall will affect wet farming this year, but since rains are from God, farmers should turn to God and be optimistic that in a week or thereabouts, there will be more rainfall,” he said.

The AFAN chairman said that some of the farmers, comprised of Christian and Muslim faithful from the state, had started organising special prayer sessions for improved rainfall.

Hala noted that the low rainfall had forced many farmers in Gombe State to migrate to Taraba State where the weather was more favourable.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Group petitions EFCC, ICPC against El-Rufai over alleged looting

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

Gov Alia imposes curfew in Benue LGA after serious security breaches

AGF Fagbemi describes Wike’s contribution to legal community as exceptional

AGF Fagbemi describes Wike’s contribution to legal community as exceptional

NNPP disowns Kwankwaso amid plot with party's lawmakers against Tinubu

NNPP disowns Kwankwaso amid plot with party's lawmakers against Tinubu

North-East senators lament exclusion from Tinubu's Renewed Hope Road projects

North-East senators lament exclusion from Tinubu's Renewed Hope Road projects

CAN embarks on 5-day prayer session low rainfall in Gombe State

CAN embarks on 5-day prayer session low rainfall in Gombe State

Tinubu appoints new board for CREDICORP

Tinubu appoints new board for CREDICORP

Otti inaugurates 100-bed multipurpose hospital in Abia, thanks FG for support

Otti inaugurates 100-bed multipurpose hospital in Abia, thanks FG for support

Shettima unveils policy to transform Nigeria into $1trn economy by 2030

Shettima unveils policy to transform Nigeria into $1trn economy by 2030

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists