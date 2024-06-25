ADVERTISEMENT
3 Nigerian governors fly to Pakistan to study crisis, disaster management

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governors want a better understanding of international best practices in disaster resilience and urban development.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and Governor Umaru Fintiri in Pakistan [NAN]
Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Monday.

The tour was organised by the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) of the World Bank.

Mohammed said the tour would deepen the governors’ understanding of international best practices in crisis management, disaster resilience and urban development.

"The visit aims to: understand best practices and solutions relevant to MCRP AF and NEDC/BAY mandates, strengthen institutional capacity for planning, recovery, and stabilisation, enhance implementation of infrastructure, services, and social cohesion, improve planning for post-NEDC phases, and increase MDAs' capacity to design and implement sustainable projects," he said.

The director-general said the team had so far visited the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Corporation (PMDFC, LGCD) and Punjab Planning and Development Board (PnD Board).

Mohammed said the governors were expected to visit the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, PMDFC Municipal Services projects, Islamabad Disaster Risk Management Portfolio and Khyber Project for Rural Investment and Institutional Support.

He said the team would meet with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, and UN agencies, among others, during the visit.

"Governor Buni will have bilateral discussions with heads of donor organisations and private sectors for resource mobilisation," he added.

