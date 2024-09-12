ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Buni to return Mafa residents displaced by Boko Haram to ancestral homes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military and police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) teams have been directed to clear all unexploded devices planted in the village by the insurgents.

Yobe Govt unveils plan to return Mafa residents to their ancestral home
Yobe Govt unveils plan to return Mafa residents to their ancestral home

Retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, Adviser to Gov Mai Mala Buni on Security Matters, made this known while addressing newsmen in Damaturu on Wednesday. He said the military and police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) teams have been directed to clear all unexploded devices planted in the village by the insurgents.

Abdulsalam said that after the clearance, the security operative would accompany the residents back to Mafa to harvest their crops, which had already matured.

“After the harvest, and once the government and the people are ready, they will be returned back to their ancestral land,” he said.

The aide said troops have also been directed to clear the entire Magumeri forest up to Damasak and to ensure that the area is protected by offensive military operations.

“Once we clear Magumeri, Jimme, and Guand bio up to Damasak, I assure you there will be no insurgents’ activities in that area.

“The air component of the army will put that area under surveillance. If there is any suspicious movement, action will be taken accordingly,” Abdulsalam stated.

The aide reiterated that 34 persons died in the attack, while five sustained varying degrees of injuries. Abdulsalam said the state security council had charged security agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against insurgency and other criminal acts.

He said the call was made at the council’s September 11 meeting chaired by Buni, in which recent security breaches in Mafa, Geidam and Buni Yadi were discussed.

“Council analysed all the issues of breeches and urged security agencies to re-strategies and ensure that there is peace, security and stability within the state,” he added.

Abdulsalam said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has assured Buni of the support of the armed forces in tackling security challenges of the state during a recent meeting of the leaders.

The official said Buni will soon visit other heads of security agencies in a bid to enhance synergy among sister agencies for improved service delivery. He called on journalists to support the state government’s effort toward fighting insurgency through accurate reportage.

