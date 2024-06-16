ADVERTISEMENT
Building roads using concrete will help tackle climate change effects - Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi commended Hitech Construction Company Ltd. for carrying out the road construction well.

Umahi said this on Saturday in Lagos while inspecting works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route, and Eleko, among other axis.

He said, ”There is huge carbon credit on all these roads. We are going to put solar lights on.

“All these roads, we are building with concrete because there is low emission because of the traction of vehicles on these concrete roads. Asphalt gives a lot of heat and troubles our environment.

“It shows that Mr President is a champion of climate change effects mitigation, and I am happy with what Mr President is doing.

“The president is going to be working with us to see how we can claim a lot of carbon credits because of this innovation.”

The minister emphasised that the lights on the Third Mainland Bridge would be completely removed and replaced with solar-powered lights.

He said, “We will put CCTV and we will put solar lights and save energy.”

”I want any other company that can challenge Hitech in terms of quality, in terms of equipment, in terms of being amenable to our changes, to challenge it,” he said.

