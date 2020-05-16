Five days after President Muhammadu Buhari accepted Madagascar’s coronavirus ‘cure’, the drug has arrived in Nigeria.

While receiving the portion of the drug in Abuja from Guinea Bissau President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, President Buhari said the drug must be verified before use.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu quoted the president as saying the drug will go through the same verification process other remedies for the disease are being subjected to.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” he said.

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina launched the herbal tea, named COVID-Organics, last month, claiming that it has cured coronavirus patients.

The herbal tea produced by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), was created from the Artemisia plant which has been used in malaria drugs.

Over 50 coronavirus patients in Madagascar are reported to have recovered after being treated with the remedy.