Buhari explains why he gave National Assembly a free hand to operate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gbajabiamila appealed to the president to assent to the Federal Audit Bill and National Assembly Budget and Research Office Bill passed by the Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in Abuja on February 25, 2022. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in Abuja on February 25, 2022. [Presidency]

Buhari said this at the inauguration of the permanent site of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja on Thursday.

He said his administration ensured an harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature and and promoted a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.

The president said he was optimism that the magnificent complex would boost the capacity of the legislature in Nigeria and Africa at large.

He described the legislature as the cornerstone of any democracy, adding that it was vital to ensuring that the wish and aspirations of all Nigerians were considered during the lawmaking process.

He said the lawmakers also perform critical functions of overseeing the executive and ensuring that government’s spending aligned with legislative intent.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the result of executive and legislative collaboration had helped in facilitating hundreds of roads, bridges as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction of rail lines across the country.

“We have also passed several legislations to provide an overarching framework for sustainable economic growth and development.

”Significantly also, the investment in infrastructure development extends to all six zones of the country,” he said.

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed to the president to assent to the Federal Audit Bill and National Assembly Budget and Research Office Bill passed by the Assembly.

He said the bills sought to enhance the oversight function of committees as critical legislative priorities as well as to improve transparency and accountability in government processes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

