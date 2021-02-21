President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and colleagues of the seven personnel who died in the Nigerian Air Force plane crash on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari described the incident as an unfortunate loss of dedicated personnel.

He said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

“The President joins the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

“President Buhari notes that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

“He prays that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.”