In a condolence statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari described the demise of Hajiya Mairo an irreparable loss.

He said: “I remember with absolute admiration, the motherly role played by the deceased throughout the Daura community and beyond.

”I am deeply shocked to learn of her sad demise.

“On behalf of the government and the people and myself, I extend deep condolences to Royal Family, particularly the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar-Faruk and the brotherly people of Daura.

”I also extend my heartfelt sympathy to her children, Amb. Adamu Sa’idu Daura, Abdulkadir Sa’idu, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA and Uba Bashir Daura.”

The president prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.