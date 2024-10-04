BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC Information Officer, Marvis Toryem, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi.

Toryem told NAN that non-sensitive materials were distributed on Tuesday to all 23 local government areas and sensitive materials would be distributed on Friday.

“The commission has recruited all categories of ad hoc staff, and they have been trained in various areas and are ready for the election.

“All materials for the election, from sensitive to non-sensitive, and also operational vehicles for the election have been in place and ready to work.

“Media houses would also be accredited and given tags for the coverage of elections,” she said.

She further said the chairman of the commission held a series of meetings with security agencies to ensure tight security, especially in areas considered flashpoints, were properly taken care of.

