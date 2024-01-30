Brand creates affordable housing plans for Nigerian youths

The Managing Director, Mr Olagoke Fagbohun, shared the details at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, January 30, 2023.

Kairos Hof Consultants Ltd. aims to bridge the housing gap faced by the youth, emphasising that the current housing structure in the country does not adequately cater to their needs.

Fagbohun revealed that the first phase of the project would involve constructing 17 blocks of five-storey buildings, providing over 100 apartments. This initial step aligns with the goal of meeting the demands of the youth, who constitute 60% of the nation's population.

"In terms of deliverables, we are starting with 17 blocks for the first cluster, providing approximately 100 plus apartments. Our target is to launch the first phase of this project and meet the demands of the young population," Fagbohun explained during the conference.

Fagbohun highlighted the importance of media support in creating awareness about the project. He urged collaboration with media houses to ensure that information about the affordable housing initiative reaches the intended audience.

The "Z-Korting" Project, specifically designed for young individuals, will be located in Idu, Karmo, Jahi, and Cafe City, Gwarinpa. Mr Ojehomon Anetor, the Director of Business Development/CEO of Kairos Hof Ltd., shed light on the firm's background, describing it as a Dutch-Nigerian company with investments in real estate and energy in both Nigeria and the Netherlands.

Anetor emphasised the firm's commitment to designing housing concepts that align with Nigeria's cultural values. Drawing from experiences outside the country, he stated, "We want to make sure that whoever is buying a house is purchasing a home that gives them the right type of comfort and support they need to exist, live, work, eat, and play in one space."

The Director further noted that the stress and difficulties in securing housing had led many couples to reconsider the number of children they plan to have, a departure from previous generations.

