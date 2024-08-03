Borno remains calm on day 2 of protest after previous day's skirmishes

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Yusuf Lawal, disclosed this on Friday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri.

Lawal said that no incident of protests or unrest was reported within the past 24 hours in the state.

He said the command had announced a relaxation of the statewide 24-hour curfew, initially imposed by the state government, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Lawal explained that the brief relaxation allowed Muslim faithful to attend Jumat prayers at designated mosques in their communities.