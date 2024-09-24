ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner stated that victims who received food items and cash support to last them for two weeks should be expecting another package of support.

Maiduguri flood victims
Maiduguri flood victims

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, disclosed this in Maiduguri while giving an update at the Borno State Government Flood Disaster Situation Room.

Tar said the available funds had been handed over to the newly inaugurated Disaster Relief Disbursement Committee made up of people of integrity for disbursement to the victims.

“It is an all-encompassing committee with members from Federal and State agencies, technocrats, traditional and religious leaders as well as representatives from the military, police, NSCDC, DSS, EFCC, and ICPC, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This morning, the governor launched cash support for the first batch of households for commencement of rebuilding their homes,” Tar said.

According to him, victims who received food items and cash support to last them for two weeks should be expecting another package of support.

The commissioner said that many victims, particularly those who received cash and food in camps, had returned home, contrary to the claims that they were forced to leave the camps. He said nobody was forced to leave the camp nor compelled to stay, if they felt like going home, given that the flood water had receded in most areas of the city.

He said that the government intended to merge some camps.

“About 40% of the camps are schools, so we want to merge some by moving those occupying the schools to other depopulated camps to enable the students to resume school,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tar also spoke about many victims who refused to go to camp but resorted to sleeping in the streets, filling stations and people’s business premises. He said that the government had started registering and giving them support and would convince them to move to the camps.

He said that those on Baga Road would be encouraged to go to Gubio camp, while those on Custom area and Bama Road would be encouraged to go to Muna and Dalori camps, respectively. He called for patience and support for the government and other partners engaged in various interventions to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that organisations, groups and individuals have continued to donate funds to the State Government and one million victims of the September 10 flood that destroyed thousands of buildings in Maiduguri.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Dangote calls for end to fuel subsidy amid rising petrol prices

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

Governor Idris declares war on mosquitoes and reptiles, fumigates 21 LGAs

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

Dangote regrets not buying Arsenal - here's why

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

FEC approves 14 road construction in flood affected states

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Presidential committee donates ₦1bn to Borno flood victims

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

PDP rejects outcome of Edo election, vows to reclaim mandate

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils