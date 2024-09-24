Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, disclosed this in Maiduguri while giving an update at the Borno State Government Flood Disaster Situation Room.

Tar said the available funds had been handed over to the newly inaugurated Disaster Relief Disbursement Committee made up of people of integrity for disbursement to the victims.

“It is an all-encompassing committee with members from Federal and State agencies, technocrats, traditional and religious leaders as well as representatives from the military, police, NSCDC, DSS, EFCC, and ICPC, among others.

“This morning, the governor launched cash support for the first batch of households for commencement of rebuilding their homes,” Tar said.

According to him, victims who received food items and cash support to last them for two weeks should be expecting another package of support.

The commissioner said that many victims, particularly those who received cash and food in camps, had returned home, contrary to the claims that they were forced to leave the camps. He said nobody was forced to leave the camp nor compelled to stay, if they felt like going home, given that the flood water had receded in most areas of the city.

He said that the government intended to merge some camps.

“About 40% of the camps are schools, so we want to merge some by moving those occupying the schools to other depopulated camps to enable the students to resume school,” he said.

Tar also spoke about many victims who refused to go to camp but resorted to sleeping in the streets, filling stations and people’s business premises. He said that the government had started registering and giving them support and would convince them to move to the camps.

He said that those on Baga Road would be encouraged to go to Gubio camp, while those on Custom area and Bama Road would be encouraged to go to Muna and Dalori camps, respectively. He called for patience and support for the government and other partners engaged in various interventions to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.