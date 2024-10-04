ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that the proactive measures taken by the state and other stakeholders were responsible for the zero mortality recorded.

Borno Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana
Borno Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana

Recommended articles

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana, disclosed on Friday when he officially declared a cholera outbreak in the state. Gana said that the immunisation that started on September 25 was 96% successful.

The commissioner added that the proactive measures taken by the state and other stakeholders were responsible for the zero mortality recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, no death was recorded out of the 17 confirmed cases from the most affected local government areas of Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, and Monguno.

“The state had received 300,000 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) from the Federal Ministry of Health, which were distributed to displaced persons camps and flood-affected communities.

“The state is still expecting an additional 600,000 doses of OCV. However, we are still recording an increasing number of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), which is not unconnected with the flood devastation,” he said.

The commissioner urged for precautionary measures by the public, particularly in areas of hygiene and sanitation. He charged the media to partner with the government in providing adequate awareness and preventive measures to the public.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Divers recover 6 more bodies as death toll rises to 42 in Niger boat accident

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Dominant Madrid and impressive Spaniards: Top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Reps call for more funding for Senior Citizens Centre amid concerns for the elderly

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

Katsina Govt spends ₦50m on 20 Integrated Islamic schools, ₦25m on 34 laptops

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria