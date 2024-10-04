Borno Government vaccinates 287,708 against cholera, records zero deaths

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Gana, disclosed on Friday when he officially declared a cholera outbreak in the state. Gana said that the immunisation that started on September 25 was 96% successful.

The commissioner added that the proactive measures taken by the state and other stakeholders were responsible for the zero mortality recorded.

“So far, no death was recorded out of the 17 confirmed cases from the most affected local government areas of Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, and Monguno.

“The state had received 300,000 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) from the Federal Ministry of Health, which were distributed to displaced persons camps and flood-affected communities.

“The state is still expecting an additional 600,000 doses of OCV. However, we are still recording an increasing number of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), which is not unconnected with the flood devastation,” he said.