Borno flood relief committee verifies 7,000 victims

This followed the earlier assessment and distribution launch conducted in Gwange 1 Ward, where Governor Babagana Zulum, personally inaugurated the relief effort.

The Chairman of the committee, Baba-Bukar Gujibawu, disclosed this at the Abubakar Ibn Garbai El Kanemi Primary School, marking the second phase of the verification process.

Gujubawu reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to a fair and transparent process.

He urged those affected to remain patient, assuring that no legitimate victim would be overlooked.

“To ensure transparency, the names of the flood-affected individuals have been publicly displayed at the District Head’s palace for community verification and feedback.

“Additionally, a complaint desk has been set up at the verification site, to address concerns or omissions raised by the victims.

“We have seen a large turnout from the Limanti community as early as 7 a.m.

”We will follow the process meticulously, to ensure that no one is left behind,” Gujibawu said.

