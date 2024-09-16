Benue govt prepares for massive flooding, creates IDP camps in 18 LGAs

The Technical Committee on Flood Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation and Response team took the decision during their meeting on Sunday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted that eight local government areas in Benue would be heavily affected by the impending flooding.

The agency had listed Kwande, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer-West, Agatu and Apa.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, said that the committee had earmarked camps to relocate the would-be victims of the expected flooding.

Kunde listed some of the camps to include: International Market, Suswam Thank You Primary School and Demekpe Primary School in Makurdi, Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala and RCM Primary School in Logo.

He explained that there was a compelling need for people living in flood-prone areas, especially on river banks to relocate.

Also, the Executive Secretary, State Executive Management Agency, James Iorpuu, said that the agency was fully prepared to respond to the needs of those who might be affected by flooding.

Iorpuu said that the agency would, as usual, supply food and non-food materials in the event of displacement.

He noted that he had requested for five flying boats from the National Emergency Management Agency.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Yanmar Ortese, called for a comprehensive document indicating the number of children and women in the flood-prone areas.

He said that this would enable the ministry to respond to their health challenges urgently and effectively.

The Team leader, International Organisation for Migration, Mediatrix Barendayo, assured the government of the organisation’s support in that regard.

Also, Sally Okpaje, Team Lead, UN Refugee Agency, said that they were committed to supporting the state government.

