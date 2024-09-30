Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

Igbafe, who is a lecturer at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, was on Saturday night reportedly ambushed at the entrance of his residence in the community by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The armed men were said to have hijacked his Toyota Highlander and whisked him away to an unknown destination. It was gathered that the kidnappers gave up on the victim due to the pressure from the bush combing by operatives of the police division in Ekpoma.

When contacted on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the escape of the don from the den of kidnappers.

“The command is aware of the report. Operatives of the Ekpoma Division mounted pressure on the kidnappers which led to the escape of the victim.