Beg FG to let me fix bad federal roads, Obaseki appeals to Edo residents

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obaseki recently lamented that the Federal Government has refused to cooperate with the Edo government over attempts to fix bad federal roads in the state.

FG has abandoned Edo, Obaseki laments after getting stuck in muddy Sapele road.
The governor's appeal comes following a recent outcry by residents and other concerned stakeholders over the deplorable state of the federal roads in Edo.

Obaseki was a victim of the bad roads as his convoy was captured in a video that went viral recently, stranded at the RCC junction on Sapele Road, Benin after heavy rain flooded the road and made it unpassable.

However, speaking during a thanksgiving service at St. James Cathedral, Ugbogbo, in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the governor reiterated his intention to repair the bad roads.

Addressing the congregation, the governor said, “I promised His Royal Highness, the Otaru of Igarra, that I would be attending the Abba Festival as a special guest, a couple of days or weeks ago. I was actually on my way but there was no road to get there, so I had to turn back and return to Benin.

“I want to repair and fix your road but you have to help me beg them in Abuja to let me do it because they say it’s their own road and will not allow a state to work on their roads and fix them.”

Obaseki has repeatedly called out the federal government for rejecting his proposal to carry out repair works on bad federal roads in Edo State.

