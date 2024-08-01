Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Biogbolo youths were in opposition to the protest.

Their position followed persuasions from Governor Douye Diri, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum, and Chief Timipre Sylva, former governor of the state to shelve the protest.

Lokpobiri had during a visit to Governor Diri on Wednesday said that he was mandated by President Bola Tinubu to work with the state governor to keep the peace in Bayelsa.

The minister, therefore, consulted with youths of communities in the state and prevailed on them to pull out of the protest.

Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the clash which took a violent twist erupted when the protesters were stopped by a team of police officers monitoring the situation to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

The protesters, however, insisted that the protest would continue as they expressed their grievances on the economic situation of the country, saying it was their right to protest.

The youth from the community hauled bottles and stones at the protesters to disperse them and they scampered to safety when warning gunshots were fired by the armed security patrol team.

NAN reports that several areas in Yenagoa were calm with the streets deserted while security patrol teams were stationed at major junctions as economic activities were halted.

NAN also reports that residents, however, moved about as there was no restriction of movements.