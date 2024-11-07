Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Mohammed, a resident of Tambari Housing Estate, was charged with defamation of character.

The prosecutor, ASP Zakari Mohammed, informed the court that the offence occurred in October 2024, when the defendant posted pictures of several women, claiming they were his girlfriends with whom he had sexual relationships.

The complainant (name withheld) however, stated that she had merely taken a selfie with the defendant and had no affair with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor argued that the defendant’s actions violated sections 183, 196, 388, and 389 of the Bauchi State Penal Code 2022.