ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor argued that the defendant’s actions violated sections 183, 196, 388, and 389 of the Bauchi State Penal Code 2022.

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with
Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Recommended articles

Mohammed, a resident of Tambari Housing Estate, was charged with defamation of character.

The prosecutor, ASP Zakari Mohammed, informed the court that the offence occurred in October 2024, when the defendant posted pictures of several women, claiming they were his girlfriends with whom he had sexual relationships.

The complainant (name withheld) however, stated that she had merely taken a selfie with the defendant and had no affair with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

The prosecutor argued that the defendant’s actions violated sections 183, 196, 388, and 389 of the Bauchi State Penal Code 2022.

The Magistrate, Mrs Laraba Hamisu remanded the defendant at the Bauchi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to November 27, 2024, to allow for further investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Education Minister wants FG to revive Jonathan's Almajiri system of education

Education Minister wants FG to revive Jonathan's Almajiri system of education

Oba of Benin urges NDLEA to explore medical potentials of marijuana

Oba of Benin urges NDLEA to explore medical potentials of marijuana

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Like Ebang, Bauchi man posts on Facebook photos of women he had 'sexual relationships' with

Wike promises to complete dualisation of major FCT township road in December

Wike promises to complete dualisation of major FCT township road in December

Troops kill 481 terrorists, arrest 741 suspects, says Lagbaja's death won't stop us

Troops kill 481 terrorists, arrest 741 suspects, says Lagbaja's death won't stop us

Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

Kyari gets 72 hours ultimatum to resign as NNPCL boss

US told to issue visa ban to Nigerian Senator linked to terror suspect

US told to issue visa ban to Nigerian Senator linked to terror suspect

Gov Adeleke declares 3-day mourning for late Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

Gov Adeleke declares 3-day mourning for late Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

Abducted Edo Catholic Priest released after 11 days in captivity

Abducted Edo Catholic Priest released after 11 days in captivity

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Governor Sani approves ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Google’s ₦2.8bn grant to boost AI timely - Minister

Google Awards ₦2.8bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s AI workforce & digital economy

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs