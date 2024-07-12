Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board (BSPHCDB) made this known during an advocacy meeting with the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) on Friday in Bauchi.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the state government to the development of health services in the state.

“Already the governor has declared a State of emergency on health and commits to the sustenance of 15% allocation to health based on the Abuja-declaration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Dr Aminu Magashi, Chief Executive and Coordinator of AHBN, who led a consortium of the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) team, said they were in the state to provide support to the Bauchi government.

“By utilising the Identify, Reach, Monitor, Measure, and Advocate methodology, we will identify children who have received zero doses or insufficient vaccinations.

"The AHBN has established a community of practice as a sub-component of the learning hub, focusing on budget tracking, accountability, and sustainability.

"The intent is to learn what difference these pool of people can make in the immunisation financing landscape and, on a larger scale, to the immunisation coverage in the states.” Dr Magashi added.

NAN reports that on Wednesday, the BSPHCDB said that despite efforts to improve immunisation coverage, 13 Local Government Areas in Bauchi State have recorded zero doses of vaccination, leaving numerous children vulnerable to preventable diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chairman of BSPHDB, even out of the remaining seven LGAs, two are porous because they border neighbouring Yobe and Jigawa.