Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor declared a State of emergency on health and commits to the sustenance of 15% allocation to health based on the Abuja-declaration.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board (BSPHCDB) made this known during an advocacy meeting with the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) on Friday in Bauchi.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of the state government to the development of health services in the state.

“Already the governor has declared a State of emergency on health and commits to the sustenance of 15% allocation to health based on the Abuja-declaration,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Aminu Magashi, Chief Executive and Coordinator of AHBN, who led a consortium of the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) team, said they were in the state to provide support to the Bauchi government.

“By utilising the Identify, Reach, Monitor, Measure, and Advocate methodology, we will identify children who have received zero doses or insufficient vaccinations.

"The AHBN has established a community of practice as a sub-component of the learning hub, focusing on budget tracking, accountability, and sustainability.

"The intent is to learn what difference these pool of people can make in the immunisation financing landscape and, on a larger scale, to the immunisation coverage in the states.” Dr Magashi added.

NAN reports that on Wednesday, the BSPHCDB said that despite efforts to improve immunisation coverage, 13 Local Government Areas in Bauchi State have recorded zero doses of vaccination, leaving numerous children vulnerable to preventable diseases.

According to the Chairman of BSPHDB, even out of the remaining seven LGAs, two are porous because they border neighbouring Yobe and Jigawa.

Giving an overview of the immunisation financing landscape at the State level, Mohammed said that the State Government remains the main source of funding for health adding that it’s being supported by the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Bauchi State Health Trust Fund, Bauchi State Contributory Management Agency, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, MOU partners and the World Bank Projects.

