Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, the Ward Head of the Nasara ‘A’ community, stated this during a tree-planting campaign on Wednesday in Azare. The tree planting campaign was part of activities to mark the 2024 World Environment Day organised by the Bauchi State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Mu’azu said proactive measures were imperative to ensure effective enforcement of environmental laws and to prosecute offenders to check indiscriminate felling of trees in the state.

The community leader, who decried the alarming rate of tree felling, said the measure would protect forest resources and enhance environmental sustainability.

“Strict measures are necessary to check the menace of tree felling in the state, it will also encourage reforestation, conserve the environment and mitigate climate change,” he said.

Garba Adamu, the Ward Head, Nasara ‘B’, lauded the tree planting in the school, adding that it would protect it against windstorms and land degradation.

“The selection of the school for the tree planting is strategic because some part of the structure had been destroyed by windstorm,” he stated.

He said the community would support the school to ensure the monitoring of the plants to maturity. Also speaking, Bala Zailani, the Assistant General Manager of Sanitation of the RUWASA, said the agency would partner with relevant organisations to promote tree planting campaigns in the state.