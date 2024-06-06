ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The community leader, who decried the alarming rate of tree felling, said the measure would protect forest resources and enhance environmental sustainability.

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]
The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, the Ward Head of the Nasara ‘A’ community, stated this during a tree-planting campaign on Wednesday in Azare. The tree planting campaign was part of activities to mark the 2024 World Environment Day organised by the Bauchi State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Mu’azu said proactive measures were imperative to ensure effective enforcement of environmental laws and to prosecute offenders to check indiscriminate felling of trees in the state.

The community leader, who decried the alarming rate of tree felling, said the measure would protect forest resources and enhance environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strict measures are necessary to check the menace of tree felling in the state, it will also encourage reforestation, conserve the environment and mitigate climate change,” he said.

Garba Adamu, the Ward Head, Nasara ‘B’, lauded the tree planting in the school, adding that it would protect it against windstorms and land degradation.

“The selection of the school for the tree planting is strategic because some part of the structure had been destroyed by windstorm,” he stated.

He said the community would support the school to ensure the monitoring of the plants to maturity. Also speaking, Bala Zailani, the Assistant General Manager of Sanitation of the RUWASA, said the agency would partner with relevant organisations to promote tree planting campaigns in the state.

He said the campaign would check tree felling and encourage the best tree-planting practices in society. On his part, Salish Ali, the Sanitation Officer in charge of Katagum LGA, said the council has mobilised communities to plant trees, especially at the onset of the rainy season.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen attack Army outpost in Abia [Premium Times]

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu pledges to secure every inch of Nigeria

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke