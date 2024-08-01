Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in the state and other security agencies were seen manning strategic areas and flashpoints to provide adequate protection for residents.

NAN reports that as of 11:00a.m, no protesters were sighted as residents were going about their daily activities and businesses.

Security agents were sighted in front of the Kwara Government House and the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commercial banks, financial institutions and shops were seen attending to customers, as security agents were patrolling major roads and streets in the Ilorin metropolis.

NAN reports that the popular Post-Office, Ahmadu Bello Way, Muritala Mohammed Way, Asa-Dam Road, Offa-Garage Area, Offa Road in GRA, Geri-Alimi and Ibrahim Taiwo Road, among others, were deserted.

Several business owners in the aforementioned areas and other areas did not open over fear of uncertainty.