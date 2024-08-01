ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some banks, financial institutions and shops were seen attending to customers, as security agents were patrolling major roads and streets in the Ilorin metropolis.

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security [X:@_ibraheemlateef]
Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security [X:@_ibraheemlateef]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in the state and other security agencies were seen manning strategic areas and flashpoints to provide adequate protection for residents.

NAN reports that as of 11:00a.m, no protesters were sighted as residents were going about their daily activities and businesses.

Security agents were sighted in front of the Kwara Government House and the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Some commercial banks, financial institutions and shops were seen attending to customers, as security agents were patrolling major roads and streets in the Ilorin metropolis.

NAN reports that the popular Post-Office, Ahmadu Bello Way, Muritala Mohammed Way, Asa-Dam Road, Offa-Garage Area, Offa Road in GRA, Geri-Alimi and Ibrahim Taiwo Road, among others, were deserted.

Several business owners in the aforementioned areas and other areas did not open over fear of uncertainty.

NAN reports that an Ilorin Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered organisers of the Aug. 1 protest in the state to restrict their activities to the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Wike invites protesters for dialogue after showdown in FCT on day 1

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate