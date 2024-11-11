ADVERTISEMENT
Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president added that Bakare’s national leadership role was worthy of celebration.

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Pastor Tunde Bakare
The president made the remarks at Bakare’s 70th birthday celebration held at CGCC in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakare turned 70 on November 11, to the delight of his followers and many Nigerians.

Tinubu, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, noted that Bakare’s national leadership role was worthy of celebration. He said that the cleric had remained a beacon of inspiration to the present generation and, therefore, deserved all the commendations and accolades.

“It gives me great joy celebrating a man whose life has continued to inspire many to patriotism and a humane disposition toward others.

“Bakare is an advocate of truth whose stance on national issues has remained forthright.

“I celebrate your distinguished career on and off the pulpit and your relentlessness for a better Nigerian society,” he said.

Tinubu thanked God for the gift of life for Bakare and prayed to God to fill his life with joy, good health and continued service to the country.

“At the end of your sojourn on earth, may you be among those angels that will be welcomed into the kingdom of the Lord that you served,” he stated.

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

