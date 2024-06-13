Bago sets up committee to resolve disputes between Dukku, Fulani communities

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger Government (SSG), inaugurated the committee in Minna on Wednesday. He said the committee consisted of men of proven integrity and honesty, urging them to discharge their duties with sincerity of purpose and diligence.

Usman reiterated the state government’s commitment to guarantee peace and security of the people in the state regardless of their backgrounds. The terms of reference of the committee include tracing the historical background of the crisis as well as examining the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.

The committee is to also identify the victims of the dispute from the two communities and proffer far-reaching recommendations to avert the recurrence of the crisis anywhere in the state, among others.

Alhaji Nairu Mua’zu, Commissioner for Justice will serve as the Chairman of the committee while other members are the Commissioners for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs, Health, Homeland Security and Local Government.

Others are the House of Assembly member representing Rijau State Constituency, the Special Adviser on Security, the Chairman, Rijau LGA, representatives of the Commissioner of Police and the Kontagora Emirate Council.