ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Sunday morning incident occurred along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai highway.

Bago, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as “painful, unfortunate and devastating”.

“The loss is colossal; it is quite saddening,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commiserating with those who suffered losses, he said that the government, through the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), and other relevant agencies, had mobilised to the scene for rescue operations.

He urged road users to always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.

Bago prayed to God to comfort the families of victims and grant quick recovery to those injured.

The explosion, which occurred about two kilometers away from Dendo Community in Agaie, left many dead, cattle burnt while vehicles and properties were destroyed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prophet Fufeyin replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Prophet Fufeyin replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Soldiers free to voluntarily retire - Nigerian Army reacts to 'mass resignation'

Soldiers free to voluntarily retire - Nigerian Army reacts to 'mass resignation'

Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

Rising cost of living worries parents as schools resume

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Abuja poultry owner laments as govt destroys ₦150m investment, 5,000 birds dead

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Benue communities sign peace accord to resolve long-standing conflicts

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Screengrab]

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females