Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at ₦7,418.45 in May - Report

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at ₦15,010.62

A cooking gas depot with customers in queue to refill their cylinders. [Punch]
A cooking gas depot with customers in queue to refill their cylinders. [Punch]

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2024 released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report said the May price represented a 13.75 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in April 2024.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 70.12 per cent from ₦4,360.69 recorded in May 2023 to ₦7,418.45 in May 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Benue recorded the highest average price at ₦8,012.03, followed by Enugu at ₦7,926.21, and Ondo at ₦7,857.53.

It said on the other hand, Yobe recorded the lowest price at ₦5,842.31 followed by Jigawa and Katsina at ₦6,521.81, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price of 5kg cooking gas at ₦7,680.87, followed by the South-West at ₦6,593.93.

“The North-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N7,071.84,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 0.07 per cent on a month-on-month basis from ₦15,637.74 in April 2024 to ₦15,627.40 in May 2024.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 63.85 per cent on a year-on-year basis from ₦9,537.89 in May 2023 to ₦15,627.40 in May 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Zamfara recorded the highest average retail price of ₦18,369.33, followed by Bayelsa at ₦17,772.21 and Abia at ₦17,538.02.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi at ₦13,076.43, followed by Ebonyi and Taraba at ₦13,788.09 and N13,860.3, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of 12.5kg cooking gas at ₦16,310.02, followed by the North-West at ₦15,991.13.

