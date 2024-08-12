ADVERTISEMENT
Army embarks on mission to inspire, train Nigerians in tree planting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tree planting is symbolic and significant, being an opportunity to project the structure to the world and the idea behind it.

Army embarks on mission to inspire, train Nigerians in tree planting
Army embarks on mission to inspire, train Nigerians in tree planting [Dataphyte]

The Chief of Special Service and Programmes, Nigerian Army (NA), Maj-Gen. Henry Wesley stated this on Sunday at a tree planting ceremony in the Infantry Zoological Garden, Jaji Military Cantonment Kaduna.

Wesley said; “The tree planting ceremony is symbolic and significant, being an opportunity to project the structure to the world and the idea behind it.

"Its significant we inspire all of them to begin the task of tree planting because felling trees poses dangers to humans and food security in the country.”

He explained that the idea came long before the sustainable development goals were evolved.

Wesley said, “We have not heard of it or seen it before, the initiative is not common in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are lucky that the Army itself has established a department called the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches that is involved in crop development and animal husbandry.”

He, therefore, said the effort was one leg of the Army’s effort to expand the scope of the department and also increase awareness.

According to him, this is the education of students so that the younger generation would grow to imbibe the vital culture. Also, the Commander, TRADOC, Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe said they were inspired to initiate the development of the currently known Infantry Zoological Garden.

He said, "This will soon be changed to the Nigerian Army Conservation Education Centre.

"In 2020 when I was the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, we set up the place because we wanted to create an environment that would be therapeutic and to meet the needs of not just entertaining families that are resident in Jaji.”

Aligbe said it was set up also to provide a different prism from which the Nigerian Army could be seen in terms of conservation advocacy.

“We set up the place with specimens of all the mascots of the Nigerian Army. Instead of travelling to all the units, we have all their mascots here.

"Therefore, this place represents a library of mascots for the Nigerian Army.

“Primarily, this is the essence and we hope it continues to grow as its affiliate with global conservation and wildlife bodies,” Aligbe added.

