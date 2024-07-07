Army donates clothes to 400 vulnerable Zamfara children

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army also provided medical consumables to public health facilities and writing materials to public schools in the state.

The Commander, 1 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brig.-Gen. Sani Ahmed announced this at a brief ceremony in Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, the venue of the distribution of the items.

He said: “You know, every July 6, we celebrate the Nigerian Army anniversary.

“On a day like this, we always carry out extra activities to promote military-civic relationships.

“While commemorating the 2024 Nigerian Army’s 161st anniversary, we go beyond medical outreach.

“We provided writing materials to 11 public primary and secondary schools in Gusau, in addition to medical and consumables to health facilities in the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We are also providing clothing materials to 400 vulnerable boys and girls, comprising orphans and less privileged children.

“Each of the beneficiaries will receive a set of clothes and a shoe aimed at enhancing their welfare and reducing the economic hardship,” he said.

Ahmed, who is the Commander of Sector 2, Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji in the North West, called on the people of the state to continue to collaborate with the military and other security agencies in the fight against banditry.

According to him, one of the major challenges of fighting banditry in Zamfara is the activities of informants.

“The informants are fighting our efforts by informing the bandits about activities of government and security agencies,” he said.

He called on the people to desist from giving information to bandits, saying, “As parents and guardians, you should talk to your wards to avoid leaking information to informants.