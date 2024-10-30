ADVERTISEMENT
Army dismisses claims of insurgents’ take over of its training camp in Niger

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army appreciates the vigilance of the communities and the lawmaker's commitment to the safety of the people he represents.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu dismissed the claim in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu described the claim as ‘vicious insinuations’, adding that the claim had stirred palpable unease within the Kontagora and Mariga communities, as well as Niger State as a whole.

“We wish to clarify that no credible threat exists in those areas as being peddled, contrary to the information presented by Hon. Abdullahi Isah, representing the Kontagora II Constituency on the floor of the Niger State House of Assembly on Oct. 28.

“Reports purporting an invasion of the military training area by alleged bandits and the subsequent displacement of residents from 23 communities across Kontagora and Mariga are not only untrue but are utterly misleading and harmful.

“It appears calculated to incite unnecessary panic in the neighbourhood.

“A thorough investigation by our intelligence unit confirmed that the individuals observed in the area were herders seeking grazing grounds for their herds.

“No malicious intent was detected, and no hostile actions were observed,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army appreciates the vigilance of the communities and the lawmaker’s commitment to the safety of the people he represents.

He urged all concerned parties to approach such matters with caution and verify information through official channels.

“Undoubtedly, misinformation of this nature has the potential to spread unwarranted fear, engender panic, misdirect valuable resources away from real security priorities, and ultimately aggravate the security situation.

“Our training areas remain secured, fortified, and designed to swiftly neutralize any security threat.

“The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of our host communities and Nigerians in general,” he added.

NAN reports that the Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday raised the alarm over the takeover of a major military training camp by bandits.

The Nagwamase Military Cantonment in Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area, has been occupied by gunmen, forcing over 23 communities to flee.

The training camp, one of the largest in Nigeria, hosts the Artillery Corps of the Nigerian Army.

Isah brought the motion to the assembly’s attention during Tuesday’s plenary session.

He stated that the bandits’ presence has led to incessant attacks on communities within the camp, with some residents still being held captive.

NAN reports the assembly has urged the state government to collaborate with military authorities to flush out the bandits and restore peace to the area.

The lawmakers also called for the necessary support to be given to the military to secure the training camp.

