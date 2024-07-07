Army assures corps members of their safety in Ondo State

The Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, Brig.-Gen. John Lar, gave the assurance on Saturday at the permanent orientation camp, Ikare-Akoko, while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members.

“The Nigerian Army has security arrangements in place and has been providing security for members of the National Youth Service Corps since it was established over five decades ago,” he said.

Lar charged corps members to be law-abiding and discharge their duties faithfully to the best of their abilities.

The brigade commander urged corps members to be alert and security conscious at all times, urging them to report promptly any threat to lives and properties to security agencies around them.

He said that the security architecture put in place at the NYSC orientation camp by his command was adequate and top-notch.

In his welcome address, the State Coordinator, Sam Pepple said that collaboration and synergy among security agencies and NYSC had ensured adequate security cover for the entire camp community.