Appeal Court President tells Muslims, Christians to stop blocking roads

Dongban-Mensem appealed during the 2024 Mega Town Hall Meeting organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) FCT command on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was tagged “Road Safety; A Collective Responsibility.

Dongban-Mensem said that those actions during Friday Muslim prayers and Sunday Church Services were against fundamental human rights.

“When you block the road, you have created dangers for other road users. I think it is necessary to encourage these worshippers. All of us are worshippers in one way or the other.

“We should let them know that they have no right to block the roads. They should rather employ the services of special marshals and other road safety officials to come and regulate the roads around their area.

“It is inappropriate, very dangerous and insecure for other road users when everywhere seems blocked with vehicles and the like,” she said.

The Court of Appeal President also stressed the need for construction companies to stop dumping materials in unauthorised places to ensure effective traffic control, especially in the FCT.

Dongban-Mensem, however, solicited the support of Nigerians through volunteer service to enhance road safety work in Nigeria.

In his keynote address, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed said that the corps was strengthening its collaboration with all armed security agencies.

Mohammed, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), in charge of Operations, Hyginus Omeje said that the collaboration aimed to combat security challenges posed by individuals.

This, he said includes those using their vehicles for kidnapping, robbery, one chance and other nefarious activities in the FCT.

The FRSC Corps Marshal said that the corps had increased its visibility and strengthened enforcement to check the excesses of road users, especially commercial drivers.

“Our officers have been working tirelessly across the country, clearing obstructions, enforcing traffic regulations, issuing licenses, and responding to Road Traffic Crashes(RTCs).

“We should remember that road safety is not a slogan; it is a way of life.

” We must commit to prioritising safety on our roads, adhering to traffic regulations, and taking responsibility for our actions behind the wheel.

“Let us work together, government, citizens and stakeholders, to create a safer future on our roads. Together, we can make a difference,“ he said.

Mohammed, however, said that the corps would not relent in coming up with initiatives and measures to bring sanity to all Nigeria roads.

Earlier, the FCT Sector commander, Chorrie Muta’a said that FCT had complex traffic issues caused majorly by behavioural factors, especially by commercial vehicle operators.

Corrie, however, believed that there was a need for stronger partnerships and collaboration to achieve efficient and effective traffic control in the territory.

“Poor parking of vehicles, non-adherence to designated parks, use of phone while driving, overloading and lane indiscipline are the most challenges that must be tackled head-on."

Chorrie assured that the FCT command would continue to promote responsible driving and strengthened traffic enforcement to deter reckless driving and other unsafe behaviours.