ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Itohan Osahon-Edokpolor, Edo South Senatorial District APC women’s leader, lauded Oba Ewuare for his prayers and peaceful reign.

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]
His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, on Sunday.

This gesture showcased the royal personage’s embracing of modernity while maintaining traditional duties in a warm atmosphere.

The women’s enthusiastic songs, dances, applause, and cheers celebrated Oba Ewuare II’s unwavering dedication and milestones, particularly as he prepares to mark his 8th Coronation Anniversary on October 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Itohan Osahon-Edokpolor, Edo South Senatorial District APC women’s leader, lauded Oba Ewuare for his prayers and peaceful reign.

She expressed gratitude to God Almighty and Oba Ewuare’s forebears for strengthening the royal father to overcome challenges and avert violence during the recently concluded 21 September Edo governorship election.

Osahon-Edokpolor solicited continuous prayer and support from the traditional institution to ensure the next administration’s success and development of the state.

“In this jubilant mood after the peaceful election, it’s essential to show gratitude to God Almighty and our royal father for prayers that averted bloodshed in the Edo election,” she stated.

The APC women’s leader prayed for governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo’s administration to record steady progress, respect traditional institutions, and honour deserving individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Frank Irabor, a prominent Benin Palace functionary, urged the women to continue their worship and prayers for Nigeria’s peace.

He assured the group that the palace would prioritise the Edo people’s well-being and heritage globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event demonstrates the strong partnership between the Edo Government and the Benin king, previously praised by Governor Godwin Obaseki for improving the quality of life in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

'Mummy, leave me alone' - Shehu Sani hits back at El-Rufai's wife

'Mummy, leave me alone' - Shehu Sani hits back at El-Rufai's wife

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

Sachet water ban will lead to job losses in Lagos - Residents

Sachet water ban will lead to job losses in Lagos - Residents

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3