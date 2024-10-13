APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

This is contained in a statement issued by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, on Sunday.

This gesture showcased the royal personage’s embracing of modernity while maintaining traditional duties in a warm atmosphere.

The women’s enthusiastic songs, dances, applause, and cheers celebrated Oba Ewuare II’s unwavering dedication and milestones, particularly as he prepares to mark his 8th Coronation Anniversary on October 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Itohan Osahon-Edokpolor, Edo South Senatorial District APC women’s leader, lauded Oba Ewuare for his prayers and peaceful reign.

She expressed gratitude to God Almighty and Oba Ewuare’s forebears for strengthening the royal father to overcome challenges and avert violence during the recently concluded 21 September Edo governorship election.

Osahon-Edokpolor solicited continuous prayer and support from the traditional institution to ensure the next administration’s success and development of the state.

“In this jubilant mood after the peaceful election, it’s essential to show gratitude to God Almighty and our royal father for prayers that averted bloodshed in the Edo election,” she stated.

The APC women’s leader prayed for governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo’s administration to record steady progress, respect traditional institutions, and honour deserving individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Frank Irabor, a prominent Benin Palace functionary, urged the women to continue their worship and prayers for Nigeria’s peace.

He assured the group that the palace would prioritise the Edo people’s well-being and heritage globally.