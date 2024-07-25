ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC chieftain said that the governor’s initiatives have brought relief to many farmers and residents in the state.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa on Monday approved ₦2 billion as an additional intervention fund to enhance food security and cushion the effects of economic challenges on the people of the state. In a statement issued in Akure on Thursday, Eleduma said the action was a testament to Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

The APC chieftain said that the governor’s initiatives had brought relief to many farmers and residents in the state. He said that the initiative had helped to ensure food supply despite current challenges, saying the governor’s leadership style was people-centred and development-oriented.

Eleduma stated that the governor’s commitment to food security was worthy of recognition and support, and he urged other leaders and well-to-do Nigerians to emulate his example. He also encouraged the people of the state to re-elect Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, more developmental programmes await the state if Aiyedatiwa is given another term to serve.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

Nigerian filmmakers urge FG to retain NFVCB amid Oronsaye report implementation

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

Military breaks silence over planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Military breaks silence over planned protest against Tinubu's govt

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

'Protest against Tinubu's govt too early' - Uzodimma

'Protest against Tinubu's govt too early' - Uzodimma

3 site workers die in latest building collapse in Lagos

3 site workers die in latest building collapse in Lagos

'Don't join planned protest' - Reps Deputy Speaker tells Southeast youths

'Don't join planned protest' - Reps Deputy Speaker tells Southeast youths

You can protest but don’t destroy — Lagos Govt warns against repeat of #EndSARS

You can protest but don’t destroy — Lagos Govt warns against repeat of #EndSARS

I've always belonged to the APC - Bwala reiterates support for Tinubu

I've always belonged to the APC - Bwala reiterates support for Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September