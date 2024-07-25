APC leader urges Ondo residents to re-elect Aiyedatiwa after ₦2bn palliative release

Aiyedatiwa on Monday approved ₦2 billion as an additional intervention fund to enhance food security and cushion the effects of economic challenges on the people of the state. In a statement issued in Akure on Thursday, Eleduma said the action was a testament to Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

The APC chieftain said that the governor’s initiatives had brought relief to many farmers and residents in the state. He said that the initiative had helped to ensure food supply despite current challenges, saying the governor’s leadership style was people-centred and development-oriented.

Eleduma stated that the governor’s commitment to food security was worthy of recognition and support, and he urged other leaders and well-to-do Nigerians to emulate his example. He also encouraged the people of the state to re-elect Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

