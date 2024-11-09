ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Bako, alongside others, was elected as a new executive of PDP in the state on Tuesday, November 5.

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman
APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

Recommended articles

Mr Aliyu Bello, APC Chairman, stated this in a statement signed by Mr Otaru Douglas, Publicity Secretary of the APC, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

“On behalf of the state chairman and the executive committee of our great party, I extend our warmest congratulations on your well-deserved victory as the newly elected chairman of PDP in the state.

“As you assume this critical role, I welcome you to the vibrant political landscape of Nasarawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your new leadership responsibility is pivotal in shaping the opposition’s voice and providing robust critiques of government policies where necessary.

“Your expertise and vision will undoubtedly contribute significantly to fostering good governance and ensuring the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens of the state,” he added.

He described him as a seasoned politician and said his experience would be invaluable in promoting the principles of good governance and entrenching popular participation in the political process.

He called on the new PDP boss to continue to support the good policies and programs of Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration in the state irrespective of party differences.

APC also appreciated Mr Francis Orogu, outgoing chairman of PDP, for his invaluable but, most times, ferocious contribution to shaping the spirit of political cooperation and peaceful competitiveness in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wished the outgoing chairman well in his future endeavours and urged the incoming chairman to build a legacy of constructivism in all political correctness that would engender tolerance, peace, and unity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Bako, alongside others, was elected as a new executive of PDP in the state on Tuesday, November 5.

The new chairman had served as PDP Secretary in the state for two terms.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

I regret sending Lagbaja to NDA, says head of family

I regret sending Lagbaja to NDA, says head of family

Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Obasanjo recalls how his late wife went extra mile to get him out of prison

Katsina govt recruits additional 550 security watch corps to fight banditry

Katsina govt recruits additional 550 security watch corps to fight banditry

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Minister of Women Affairs visits detained minors

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide [NAN]

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how