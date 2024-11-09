APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

Mr Aliyu Bello, APC Chairman, stated this in a statement signed by Mr Otaru Douglas, Publicity Secretary of the APC, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

“On behalf of the state chairman and the executive committee of our great party, I extend our warmest congratulations on your well-deserved victory as the newly elected chairman of PDP in the state.

“As you assume this critical role, I welcome you to the vibrant political landscape of Nasarawa State.

“Your new leadership responsibility is pivotal in shaping the opposition’s voice and providing robust critiques of government policies where necessary.

“Your expertise and vision will undoubtedly contribute significantly to fostering good governance and ensuring the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens of the state,” he added.

He described him as a seasoned politician and said his experience would be invaluable in promoting the principles of good governance and entrenching popular participation in the political process.

He called on the new PDP boss to continue to support the good policies and programs of Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration in the state irrespective of party differences.

APC also appreciated Mr Francis Orogu, outgoing chairman of PDP, for his invaluable but, most times, ferocious contribution to shaping the spirit of political cooperation and peaceful competitiveness in the state.

He wished the outgoing chairman well in his future endeavours and urged the incoming chairman to build a legacy of constructivism in all political correctness that would engender tolerance, peace, and unity in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Bako, alongside others, was elected as a new executive of PDP in the state on Tuesday, November 5.