Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Plateau federal lawmaker gifted her daughter an SUV to mark her graduation from secondary school and her success in UTME.

Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school
Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school [Instagram:@northern_trending_]

The lawmaker's daughter, Aisha Gagdi, graduated from Lead British International School Abuja on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

It was also gathered that Aisha excelled in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), prompting the father to surprise her with the luxury vehicle.

Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram on Saturday, the Reps member expressed joy and pride to see her daughter achieve a significant milestone in her growth.

“Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness.

"Congratulations, my shining star!” Gagdi wrote.

Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school [Instagram:@northern_trending_]
Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school [Instagram:@northern_trending_] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the lawmaker reposted a report by #northern_trending_ on Instagram on his Story, which confirmed that he gifted his daughter a car to mark her academic achievement.

“To celebrate her graduation and great performance in JAMB, her father surprised her with a gift of a car,” the report partly read.

Yusuf's gesture has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some commenters praised his fatherly generosity, others criticised the action, especially coming at a time when Nigerians are facing serious economic hardship.

Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school [Instagram:@northern_trending_]
Amid hardship, lawmaker gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school [Instagram:@northern_trending_] Pulse Nigeria

Below are some of the reactions;

  • It’s not surprising to see that a car, which even university graduates and professors dream of owning, is given as a gift to a secondary school graduate. If she completes university, she might receive a private jet or a personal yacht as a gift. - @AliyumuazuIbra2 wrote on X.
  • Hon. Gagdi only displayed the car he gifted to his daughter after graduation from secondary school. People celebrate their children according to their pockets. This is nothing new in Abuja. And this is even a gift from dad to his daughter.” - @Uthmann__
  • Absolute nonsense and rubbish in this trying time. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi doesn’t have a single respect for the people of his constituency. - @kubcy17
  • Same Man that what shouting in Chamber that NLC President is telling lies about their salary,so where did he get 50 million to buy this car is not corruption. - @yaqub_falawal
  • If I were to comment on this kind of privilege that our celebrity politicians give to their lazy children, they will say it's envy.. But they should know that this lavish lifestyle you show is what reminds the poor you left hungry and expensive living everyday you call them broke.. If you want to fix it, it is better to fix it. - @ukgraphixs wrote in Hausa.
  • If there is my right, may God reward us and go out for demonstration, there is no doubt, let's see who will stop us. - @__aderms wrote in Hausa.
  • Masha Allah congratulations Aisha Yusuf Gagdi may Allah make your health beneficial we wish you all the best - @kabirumagajikanya
