Hardship: Reps member gifts child SUV for graduating from secondary school, Nigerians react

The lawmaker's daughter, Aisha Gagdi, graduated from Lead British International School Abuja on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

It was also gathered that Aisha excelled in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), prompting the father to surprise her with the luxury vehicle.

Sharing photos from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram on Saturday, the Reps member expressed joy and pride to see her daughter achieve a significant milestone in her growth.

“Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness.

"Congratulations, my shining star!” Gagdi wrote.

Gagdi confirms car gift to daughter

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the lawmaker reposted a report by #northern_trending_ on Instagram on his Story, which confirmed that he gifted his daughter a car to mark her academic achievement.

“To celebrate her graduation and great performance in JAMB, her father surprised her with a gift of a car,” the report partly read.

Yusuf's gesture has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some commenters praised his fatherly generosity, others criticised the action, especially coming at a time when Nigerians are facing serious economic hardship.

