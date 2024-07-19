Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

The Executive Secretary, NCAOOSCE, Dr Muhammad Idris was speaking during the inauguration of the Out-of-School Children Enrolment Marshalls (OSCECs), in Abuja on Friday.

Idris said that the commission was targeting 10,000 children’s enrolment by the September academic session.

According to him, we are ready to key into the mandate of President Bola Tinubu’s administration of mopping up 10 million out-of-school children.

“We are going to meet with the traditional rulers who are conversant and have sufficient knowledge about their subjects. They know everything about every household within their community.

“So, they will be able to help us identify those children within the school age bracket that are not going to school.

“The Marshalls are going to approach their parents, talk to them, admonish them and enlighten them as to the benefits their children will derive when they are back to school.

“We are going to do that with all sense of humility and respect for the parents. We are also going to conduct some research to see the reason why parents are insisting on not allowing their children to go to school,” he said.

One of the Marshalls, Prof. Rukayat Tukur, Director, Grant Mobilisation of the commission, promised the commitment of the Marshalls to deliver on the mandate of President Tinubu to return children to school.

“We see it as a privilege and a challenge. We are ready to work the talk to see that this pilot scheme takes off successfully.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 Marshalls were inaugurated and deployed to the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to carry out the exercise.