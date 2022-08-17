RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

All set for Buhari’s visit to Maiduguri on Thursday

News Agency Of Nigeria

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday visit to Maiduguri.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of 35th African Union session. [Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit is the third working visit by the president to Maiduguri in one year after that of June 17 and December 23 in 2021.

While in Maiduguri, Buhari is expected to unveiled humanitarian support to vulnerable persons, commissioned teachers quarter in Bukumkutu ward and 500 resettlement houses in Molai executed by the state government.

He is also expected to pay homage on the Shehu of Borno.

Members of the public on transit have been advised to move out as early as possible to avoid road blockade occasioned by such visits.

