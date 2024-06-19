ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor lamented that the menace had permeated from families into the wider society.

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]
Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Recommended articles

Alia said this at a public lecture and book launch organised by Dr Terna Francis, the Director General of Benue State Education Quality Assurance Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme "Nigeria: 25 Years of Uninterrupted Democracy”, while the book is titled "Moral Philosophy and Character Formation: Nigeria Under the Lens” and “Civic Education and National Values”.

The governor noted his administration’s commitment to addressing all forms of corruption in the education sector and upgrading the sector to global standards. He added that combating corruption required more than mere statements, lamenting that the menace had permeated from families into the wider society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, however, called for attitudinal change to achieve significant progress in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

“Change must begin with all of us; let us be the mirror of what we anticipate.

"What we talk of moral corruption at the national level, we should remember that it starts right from the primary school to homes, associations, the streets

"But we will start somewhere, and the starting point will be the education sector,” he said.

Earlier, the book reviewer, Prof Aloysius Ihuah, the National President of the Association of Physiology Practitioners in Nigeria, commended the author for promoting national ethics.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the book had provided a good account of moral issues in need of national debate in a depressed nation like Nigeria. He added that the author took a critical examination of the many wrongs of the Nigerian state, particularly character deficit with its accompanying socio-economic baggage.

“The book argues that something morally significant is missing in the Nigerian character.

"That there is every need to advance a pragmatic solution in an effort to foist a national ethic that establishes a culture of wholeness, humanness and hospitality of humanity.

“The Twelve Chapters book queries the paradox of human behaviour in a Nigerian that is seemingly saturated with many unanswered moral questions.

“In attempting to answers to these and many questions of moral concerns in the Nigerian social space, the book blamed the situation on the gradual weakening of national institutions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking, the author said that the book calls for character formation which is central to the morality of any society.

"This is made manifest through a contemporary Nigerian society which lacks this index of good character formation due to moral bankruptcy.

“Unemployment and poverty, compromised security apparatus, poor leadership recruitment model, poor parental control and endemic corruption among other challenges are currently staring us in the face,” he decried.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

North Korea ‘fully supports’ Russia on Ukraine - Kim tells Putin

North Korea ‘fully supports’ Russia on Ukraine - Kim tells Putin

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Kwankwaso accuses FG of instigating Kano Emirate crisis

Kwankwaso accuses FG of instigating Kano Emirate crisis

Fubara tipped for Nobel Peace Prize over LG chairman saga

Fubara tipped for Nobel Peace Prize over LG chairman saga

Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen after lawmakers' confirmation

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Lagos Govt urges schools to enforce hygiene as cholera outbreak claims 15 lives

Lagos Govt urges schools to enforce hygiene as cholera outbreak claims 15 lives

Fubara told to charge ousted council bosses with treason

Fubara told to charge ousted council bosses with treason

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro

In America, they don't provide accommodation for lawmakers' - Ex-senator Obanikoro

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws [Gistbriefly]

FRSC wants harsher penalties for Nigerians who violate traffic laws