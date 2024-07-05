Alia commends Tinubu as FG begins construction of 250-housing unit in Benue

Performing the ceremony in Makurdi, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, said the land was donated by the state government.

Dangiwa said the project was a continuation of the nationwide groundbreaking exercise for housing projects under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the ministry.

He said the Federal Government would deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria in the first phase of the programme.

Represented by Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dangiwa said they were committed to addressing the housing deficit in the country.

He said the project was funded by the Federal Government, using the ministry’s N50 billion supplementary budget.

“We are diligently funding these projects from the N50 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget that the president approved for the ministry to ensure sustainability, quality, and geographic spread.

“It is important to say that the provision of land in a good location and at no cost is a key condition for siting Renewed Hope Housing Projects.

”The twelve states covered under this 2023 supplementary budget are those that first provided land.

“I want to assure that states that have not been covered will be included in the ministry’s 2024 Budget on a first-come, first-served basis, on condition that they provide land at no cost to enhance affordability,” Dangiwa said.

He said the estate comprised 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 150 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

He said the developers would adhere to the timeline and finish within three months, adding that over 6,500 people would get jobs during the construction.

He commended Governor Hyacient Alia for providing the land at no cost and partnering with the ministry to deliver the project.

Also, Alia commended Tinubu for providing the vision and political support necessary for the transformation of housing and urban landscape in the country.

Represented by his Commissioner for Works, Housing and Urban Development, Tiza Imojime, Alia commended the president for providing houses for all categories of Nigerians.

He said housing remained key to human existence and enhancing its availability is the major responsibility of the government.

Alia said the state government was ready to provide additional land for another housing project in the state.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman, said the bank was fully committed to the President’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project.

Usman said the bank had already committed an ₦100 billion offtake guarantee for the 3,112 Abuja housing units.

“As a measure of this commitment, we provided an N100 billion Offtakers Guarantee for the development and construction of 3,112 housing units at Karsana, Abuja which was flagged off by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, last February.

“The guarantee has facilitated the mobilisation of the required funds by a consortium of developers. The Bank is also committed to funding potential off-takers who are contributors to the National Housing Fund to take up the housing units nationwide,” he said.

Usman said the bank recognised the fact that housing was one of the most basic needs of human beings, ranked second after food and remained a critical foundation of stability and security for individuals and families.

“In Benue, as obtained in every state in Nigeria, the FMBN has financed five housing projects for delivery of 559 housing units, all of which have been delivered.

“In the same vein, the bank had advanced the sum of N540 million to 589 beneficiaries under our Home Renovation Loan product.

